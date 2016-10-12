The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Bats Indices for French, German, Italian and Swiss Markets now live

First Published 19th December 2016

Indices provide alternatives to benchmark indices available from current providers.

London - Bats Europe has announced its eight new benchmark indices for the French, German, Swiss and Italian markets are now live.

The indices, based on Bats market data, provide alternatives to the benchmark indices provided by the incumbent index providers. The eight new Bats Indices are broken down by country as follows:

France

  • Bats France 40
  • Bats France Mid Cap 20

Italy

  • Bats Italy 40

Germany

  • Bats Germany 30
  • Bats Germany Mid Cap 50
  • Bats Germany Small Cap 50

Switzerland

  • Bats Switzerland 20
  • Bats Switzerland Mid Cap 30

The data for the new indices is available on the Bats Indices website, as well as through various market data vendors. All Bats indices are available free of charge to media clients to distribute in real time. The indices are also free of charge for benchmarking purposes and for vendors to distribute.

