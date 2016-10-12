Bats Indices for French, German, Italian and Swiss Markets now live

London - Bats Europe has announced its eight new benchmark indices for the French, German, Swiss and Italian markets are now live.

The indices, based on Bats market data, provide alternatives to the benchmark indices provided by the incumbent index providers. The eight new Bats Indices are broken down by country as follows:

France

Bats France 40

Bats France Mid Cap 20

Italy

Bats Italy 40

Germany

Bats Germany 30

Bats Germany Mid Cap 50

Bats Germany Small Cap 50

Switzerland

Bats Switzerland 20

Bats Switzerland Mid Cap 30

The data for the new indices is available on the Bats Indices website, as well as through various market data vendors. All Bats indices are available free of charge to media clients to distribute in real time. The indices are also free of charge for benchmarking purposes and for vendors to distribute.