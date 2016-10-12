Redline releases feed handler for Aquis Exchange

Graham Dick, Aquis Exchange

London - Redline Trading Solutions, the provider of market data and order execution systems for automated trading, has announced the release of a feed handler for Aquis Exchange.

Redline's InRush Ticker Plant now supports traders accessing Aquis Exchange as a single venue and can formulate a user-specified regional best bid and offer (BBO) by compositing Aquis Exchange market data with data from the other European exchanges.

Graham Dick, Head of Sales and Business Development at Aquis Exchange siad: "It is gratifying that Redline's solution can now normalise market data that our customers receive from our unique and innovative exchange."

Mark Skalabrin, CEO of Redline said: "We are pleased to see our customers deploying our trading platform on venues across Europe to gain better trading performance, exceptional reliability, and lower operational costs."

Redline's InRush Ticker Plant normalises market data from over 150 global trading venues across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, and fixed income asset classes and delivers the data of interest, at ultra-low latency speeds, to subscribing automated trading applications.