AxiomSL appoints Olivier Kamoun as Chief Product Officer

Olivier Kamoun, AxiomSL

AxiomSL, the provider of regulatory reporting, data and risk management solutions, has announced the appointment of Olivier Kamoun as the company's global Chief Product Officer.

For the past 5 years, Olivier has led the development of AxiomSL's presence in APAC. Previously, Olivier was the founder of a trading and market risk consultancy and also the founder of a hedge fund focused on commodities, currencies and interest rate derivatives.

"In this dynamic business environment where rules are becoming more complex and time critical projects involving data management, finance, risk management and new regulatory regimes are increasing, it is critical to deliver a state of the art technology-led transformation strategy. I am a true believer that technology solutions should adapt seamlessly to customer's demands as senior management needs to act quickly to the constant state of change." said Olivier Kamoun.