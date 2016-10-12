Contego acquires Working Status Ltd.

Contego, the RegTech platform, providing multi-source identity verification and compliance checks, has announced the acquisition of Working Status Ltd, the software solution for Right-to-Work compliance and Human Resources management.

Contego helps financial services, property and FinTech firms to improve and automate Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) checks and processes. Its single risk-scoring platform can handle complex, multi-entity fraud detection and compliance checks in real time, all delivered via a single API, which expedites and improves customer onboarding.

Working Status provides a Right-to-Work solution supported by an immigration consultancy. Its technology aims to optimise Right-to-Work compliance in the employee onboarding process. It combines automated ID document screening with a mobile document capture function and validation checks in line with immigration regulations.

Contego's CEO, Adrian Black, will continue to lead the company, while Working Status co-founder & CTO James Meyer will lead future development of document verification and biometrics services across the group. Fellow Co-Founder Anne Morris, an immigration lawyer and expert on the evolving Right-to-Work, Right-to-Study and Right-to-Rent legislation, will join the Contego board.