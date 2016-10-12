The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Contego acquires Working Status Ltd.

First Published 20th December 2016

Enhanced automated 'Right to Work' ID document checks added to the Contego platform.

Contego, the RegTech platform, providing multi-source identity verification and compliance checks, has announced the acquisition of Working Status Ltd, the software solution for Right-to-Work compliance and Human Resources management.

Contego helps financial services, property and FinTech firms to improve and automate Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) checks and processes. Its single risk-scoring platform can handle complex, multi-entity fraud detection and compliance checks in real time, all delivered via a single API, which expedites and improves customer onboarding.

Working Status provides a Right-to-Work solution supported by an immigration consultancy. Its technology aims to optimise Right-to-Work compliance in the employee onboarding process. It combines automated ID document screening with a mobile document capture function and validation checks in line with immigration regulations.

Contego's CEO, Adrian Black, will continue to lead the company, while Working Status co-founder & CTO James Meyer will lead future development of document verification and biometrics services across the group. Fellow Co-Founder Anne Morris, an immigration lawyer and expert on the evolving Right-to-Work, Right-to-Study and Right-to-Rent legislation, will join the Contego board.

