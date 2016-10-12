David Clark appointed to the board of Thomson Reuters Benchmark Services

David Clark, Thomson Reuters

New York and London - David Clark has been appointed as an independent non-executive director to the board of Thomson Reuters Benchmark Services Limited (TRBSL), the body which manages governance and control of the Thomson Reuters family of financial benchmarks.

As a company authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority, TRBSL is responsible for ensuring Thomson Reuters benchmarks are compliant with all UK regulations, and also international requirements such as the IOSCO principles for benchmarks. Mr. Clark is also joining the Oversight Committees of two key benchmarks: the LMBA Silver Price and the WM/Reuters foreign currency benchmarks.

Mr. Clark has held positions at Bankers Trust, Commerzbank, HSBC and Bankgesellschaft before moving into non-executive director and advisory positions. He is currently a member of the Bank of England's Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee, and is a member of the Bank's SONIA Advisory Committee. He is a member of the Libor and IceSwap (formerly IsdaFix) Benchmark Oversight Committees administered by ICE.