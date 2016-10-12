Otkritie admitted to individual clearing membership on Moscow Exchange

Grigoriy Kozin, Otkritie Capital

Otkritie Capital International (OCIL) has become the first international broker admitted to individual clearing membership on Moscow Exchange. The company will clear and settle trades executed by authorised trading members on behalf of OCIL and its clients.

Grigoriy Kozin, Head of Prime Services at Otkritie Capital, said: "We are delighted to get clearing membership with Moscow Exchange and especially proud to be a pioneer in this field and thereby maintain our image as an innovative company. This represents a step forward in our current work at Otkritie Capital International Limited aimed at providing our clients with the most effective access to financial markets and mitigating counterparty risk due to direct operations with market infrastructure institutions and the most reliable counterparties".