Igor Oystacher settles CFTC Spoofing Suit

The CFTC announced on 20 December 2016 the terms of the settlement it reached with Igor Oystacher and his firm 3Red Trading LLC earlier in the year.

Under the terms of the settlement, he is permanently prohibited from 'spoofing' or employing other manipulative or deceptive devices while trading futures contracts. Which seems kind of obvious if you think about it, but he will be able to continue trading. They also agreed a civil monetary penalty of 2.5 million USD. In addition, he will be subject to close monitoring of his trading activity for the next 18 months.

The futures markets they found him manipulating in the US are:

CME - ES

NYMEX - CL

NYMXEX - NG

COMEX - HG

CFE - VIX (the futures, in case that's not clear)

The CFTC involved other regulatory agencies (such as BaFin in Germany and the FCA in the UK), implying that Oystacher may have been involved in similar activities in those countries as well. However, as we saw in the case of fellow spoofer Navinder Singh Sarao, the FCA was unable to prosecute him in the UK on the grounds of his manipulative trading. Instead, he was extradited to the US where he pleaded guilty in November (Sarao paid a 26 million USD penalty and agreed to forego another 13 million USD in trading profits).

Oystacher was notorious for spoofing the e-mini S&P Futures (ES) through the 2000s. He built his reputation as possibly the largest ES trader in the world while still trading for Gelber Group, where he acquired the nom de guerre "990", based on the clearing firm number that Gelber was known under at the CME Clearing House. He since set up his own trading firm, above mentioned 3Red Trading.

Further reading on the case can be found under: U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission v. Oystacher et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-cv-09196.