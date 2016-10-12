The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Deutsche Boerse increases share in Tradegate

First Published 22nd December 2016

Deutsche Boerse ups stake in Tradegate to 20 percent.

Deutsche Börse AG is exercising a third and also final call option on shares in Tradegate and will thereby increase its approximately 15-percent stake in Tradegate AG to almost 20 percent. Deutsche Börse exercised two call options back in 2014, increasing its then approximately five-percent stake in Tradegate to almost 15 percent. The latest increase in shares is subject to regulatory approvals.

Tradegate AG is a securities trading bank, which is active as a liquidity provider on a number of German exchanges. Deutsche Börse acquired a 75-percent stake in Berlin-based exchange operator Tradegate Exchange at the beginning of 2010 and in parallel also a five-percent share in Tradegate AG, a specialist on that exchange.

