Deutsche Boerse increases share in Tradegate

Deutsche Börse AG is exercising a third and also final call option on shares in Tradegate and will thereby increase its approximately 15-percent stake in Tradegate AG to almost 20 percent. Deutsche Börse exercised two call options back in 2014, increasing its then approximately five-percent stake in Tradegate to almost 15 percent. The latest increase in shares is subject to regulatory approvals.

Tradegate AG is a securities trading bank, which is active as a liquidity provider on a number of German exchanges. Deutsche Börse acquired a 75-percent stake in Berlin-based exchange operator Tradegate Exchange at the beginning of 2010 and in parallel also a five-percent share in Tradegate AG, a specialist on that exchange.