Automated Trader Update: Take a break - read a magazine

As the festive season approaches we have some recommended holiday reading from the latest issue of Automated Trader.

We reach the (high frequency) limits and plumb the (dark liquidity) depths, as Dr Orçun Kaya of Deutsche Bank Research considers the tremendous growth in high frequency trading - which seems to have peaked in recent years. Massively increased costs for infrastructure and relentless competition are probably to blame.

Meanwhile, Harald Carlens and Duncan Higgins of ITG got out their crystal ball and took a look into the future of dark liquidity in Europe, and how MiFID 2 will significantly reshape trading in dark pools.

Industry news

Euroclear Bankchain completed the first market pilot for blockchain gold settlement.

Deutsche Bank was ordered to pay 37 million USD for misleading dark pool investors.

The SEC charged Morgan Stanley with customer protection rule violations.

Singapore Exchange announced the first Shariah-compliant gold futures contract.

European Supervisory Authorities consulted on Big Data.

Euronext confirmed exclusive talks to potentially acquire LCH.Clearnet SA.





Products and Services

Deutsche Boerse deployed Tbricks by Itiviti.

SSGA and Bloomberg expanded access to fixed income ETF creation & redemption.

Otkritie has been admitted to individual clearing membership on the Moscow Exchange.

Bats Indices for French, German, Italian and Swiss Markets are now live.

Redline released a feed handler for Aquis Exchange.

Abacus launched AbacusFLEX Protect.