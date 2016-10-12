Deutsche Boerse announces appointments to Eurex Product Development
First Published 22nd December 2016
Deutsche Börse's Eurex derivatives business has announced the appointment of Lee Bartholomew and Zubin Ramdarshan to key product development roles.
Zubin Ramdarshan has been appointed new Head of Derivatives Product R&D Equity and Index at Eurex. He joins from financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald where he was a managing director for the European ETF business. He has previously held senior-level roles at Jefferies, Macquarie Bank and Bear Stearns.
Lee Bartholomew is Eurex' new Head of Derivatives Product R&D Fixed Income. He comes to Deutsche Börse from Royal Bank of Canada, where he was responsible for developing the bank's flow structured rates business. Prior to this he held senior trading positions in structured rates at Lloyds Banking Group.