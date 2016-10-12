James Proudlock appointed Deputy Chief Executive for LME Clear

LME Clear and the London Metal Exchange (LME) have announced the appointment of James Proudlock as Deputy Chief Executive for LME Clear. James will join in April 2017 and he will report to the Chief Executive, Adrian Farnham. James will be a member of the LME Clear Executive Committee.



To enhance synergy between LME and LME Clear, James Proudlock and Matthew Chamberlain, LME's Chief Operating Officer, will co-head the Business Development function across the two entities to ensure close alignment of strategy. In their co-head roles, James and Matthew will report jointly into LME Chief Executive, Garry Jones and LME Clear Chief Executive, Adrian Farnham.



Prior to joining LME Clear, James worked at JP Morgan Securities for 10 years where he was a Managing Director and commodity product lead for Futures and Options and most recently Markets Execution.