Moscow Exchange signs MoUs with Chinese securities firms

Alexander Afanasiev, Moscow Exchange

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has signed memorandums of understanding with two Chinese securities firms, CITIC Securities and Galaxy Securities, as part of an initiative to strengthen bilateral cooperation between China and Russia on capital markets and investment.

Under the agreements, the parties will cooperate on cross-border investments between Russia and China, with the two Chinese firms starting to provide access for their clients to Russian securities traded on Moscow Exchange. The MoU also includes assistance for Chinese corporates that want to list their securities in Moscow.

Alexander Afanasiev, CEO of Moscow Exchange, said: "China is an important trading partner for Russia, and we see great potential to continue growing stronger and deeper ties on investment and capital markets."