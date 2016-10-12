Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank settle with DOJ over RMBS

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have agreed a $12 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding legacy residential mortgage-backed securities.

Credit Suisse will pay to the DOJ a civil monetary penalty of $2.48 billion. In addition, Credit Suisse would provide consumer relief totaling $2.8 billion over the course of five years post settlement.

Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and to provide $4.1 billion in consumer relief in the United States.