Eze Software opens Toronto office

Pete Sinisgalli, Eze Software

Boston - Eze Software Group, the provider of investment management technology, has opened a new office in Toronto.

"As long-time technology partners to Canada's investment management community, we've seen the market become more sophisticated and complex over the last few years," said Pete Sinisgalli, CEO. "Having an office in Canada will allow us to be closer to our clients and facilitate faster and better service."

The Toronto office will be led by Steven McGill, Director, Client Success, who returns to Eze after 10 years with Citco Fund Services.