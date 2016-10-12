Luminex offers access via ITG's Triton Blotter

Jonathan Clark, Luminex

Boston - Luminex has integrated with ITG's Triton blotter, allowing ITG's buy side clients to access the Luminex buy side-only pool of natural liquidity. Integrating with Luminex via blotter functionality allows participants to place conditional orders, resting them on Luminex and helping to trade when ready to execute.

Jonathan Clark, CEO of Luminex said: "We are pleased that ITG recognizes the unique value our efficient, low-cost and transparent platform offers. We at Luminex are continually seeking to provide the buy side with innovative solutions to access our block trading venue, and our collaboration with ITG is another important milestone for us and for many of our clients."