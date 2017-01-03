BNP Paribas names Group Head for Germany

Lutz Diederichs has been appointed to take over responsibilities in March as Chairman of BNP Paribas' Group Management Board Germany and Group Head for BNP Paribas in Germany.

Mr Diederichs joins from HypoVereinsbank, where he held different positions for more than 25 years, and since 2009 has been a member of the board of the HypoVereinsbank - UniCredit Munich.

Lutz Diederichs will report to Philippe Bordenave, Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas, and will succeed Camille Fohl, who in early 2013 moved from the Group to Germany, and who has steered the 2013-2016 Growth Plan. Camille Fohl will in March take up a role in Paris as advisor to the BNP Paribas Group Executive Committee. He will report to Philippe Bordenave, and will provide advice on the development of business activities of the Group in Europe.

Diederichs joined the BNP Paribas Group on 1 January 2017 and after an initial transition period, he will officially take over his new responsibilities from Camille Fohl in March.