Order Flow Analytics tools now available on Tradovate's cloud-based platform

Rick Tomsic, Tradovate

Chicago - Tradovate, an online brokerage firm, and Order Flow Analytics (OFA), a data visualization company, have announced that Tradovate has integrated OFA's analytical and algorithmic trading tools into its cloud-based platform.

Under the agreement, Tradovate is extending to OFA clients its commission-free trading and cloud-based platform, which the firm delivers without licensing fees. Through Tradovate's cloud-based technology, OFA clients will be able to access the tools on Mac devices and via the web. Clients of Tradovate also will have access to OFA's offerings, including pre-built algorithms for automated trade management and order flow tools.

OFA's tools analyze order flow and volume as visualized in three-dimensional form to provide insight into real-time market sentiment. Rather than relying on snapshot views of price movement, the tools capture the more complex picture of unfiltered tick-by-tick rapid-fire volume.

Tradovate Holdings Founder and CEO Rick Tomsic said: "Now clients of OFA can also enjoy our commission-free trading, and they can access OFA's powerful Algo/X functionality, fully integrated within Tradovate, making management of these tools quick and easy for traders."