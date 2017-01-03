Ex Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain joins Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald has announced that Anshu Jain has joined the firm as President. Working with Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CFLP, Mr. Jain will build on Cantor Fitzgerald's client-focused business foundation and drive the Firm's momentum as it enters the next phase of growth.

Mr. Jain is the former Co-Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank.

Shawn Matthews will remain the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., the Firm's broker-dealer subsidiary.

Mr. Jain said: "I have long admired Howard's extraordinary leadership and successful efforts as he and his team rebuilt and expanded the Firm after 9/11. From the end of 2001 through now, CFLP has grown dramatically from several hundred employees and partners to over 10,000 globally across financial services and real estate. Cantor's unwavering determination to succeed despite past adversity, along with its fiercely loyal client base, and unique global position, are what attracted me to this great Firm."