Equinix appoints MD for Poland

Robert Busz, Equinix

Warsaw, Poland - Equinix has announced the appointment of Robert Busz as Managing Director for Poland. Equinix arrived in Poland in January 2016 as the result of the company's acquisition of TelecityGroup, which included two data centres in Warsaw and the PLIX, the Polish Internet Exchange.

Most recently Robert was Sales Director for CEE, Russia and CIS at the American telecommunications and internet service provider, Level 3 Communications. Prior to that, Robert was Sales Development Director CEE at Swedish telecoms multinational, TeliaSonera International, now Telia Company.