Tradovate and VeloxPro integrate offerings

Rick Tomsic, Tradovate

Chicago - Tradovate, an online brokerage firm for futures traders, and financial services firm VeloxPro have partnered to bring the new web application of VeloxPro's Bookmap xRay to the Tradovate platform.

VeloxPro's trading tool provides a customizable display in the form of a dynamic, high-definition "heat map." Bookmap xRay visualizes real-time order flow and live trade analysis information, combined with historical depth-of-market (DOM), to give traders insights into the evolution and continuously changing dynamics of the order book.

By accessing Bookmap through Tradovate, Bookmap clients will be able to use it from mobile devices or tablets and in a web browser, in addition to using it as a downloaded application on Windows and Mac PCs. Bookmap clients also get access to commission-free futures trading through Tradovate.

The heat map records and visualizes every change in the order book by displaying it on a scale of gray shade, and the video format allows users to digest information according to their preferences. It is designed to give traders a view of how the entire limit order book and traded volume evolve over time. The brighter shades mark areas of higher liquidity. Bookmap's charts update approximately 40 times per second, and users can zoom into the microsecond level on the heat map.

Tradovate Holdings, Founder and CEO Rick Tomsic said: "Many of our clients wanted access to the innovative Bookmap xRay platform, and we have been delighted to work with VeloxPro on a rapid and smooth integration of our offerings."