S&P Global to sell QuantHouse

Pierre Feligoni, QuantHouse

New York - S&P Global has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Quant House to a company owned by Pierre Feligioni, one of QuantHouse's original founders. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

QuantHouse provides end-to-end systematic trading solutions including ultra-low latency market data, algo trading development frameworks, proximity hosting and order routing to hedge funds, market makers, proprietary desks, brokers and sell-side firms.

"QuantHouse is an innovative next generation company that has changed how capital markets participants trade, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead QuantHouse again," says Pierre Feligioni. "While we leveraged S&P Global's reach together for several years, we collectively believe that the time is right for QuantHouse to regain focus and flexibility to exploit growing market opportunities in North America, Europe and Asia."

The close of the transaction is anticipated by mid-January.