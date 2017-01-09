FXecosystem opens POP in Equinix Hong Kong Data Centre

James Banister, FXecosystem

London - FXecosystem, a provider of institutional and retail FX outsourced connectivity services, has announced further expansion in Asia, with a point of presence (POP) in the Equinix Hong Kong data centre, HK1.

This expansion is to accommodate current retail and institutional client requirements in the region and follows the recent opening of the organisation's regional headquarters in Singapore.

Once connected to FXecosystem in HK1, institutional and retail broker clients can access a single point of entry to the FXecosystem infrastructure and connect to FX counterparts and liquidity providers in New York and London.

Commenting on the announcement James Banister, CEO, FXecosystem said: "With our enhanced infrastructure, we can help institutional and retail FX clients in Europe and America to expand into Asia. We are also seeing interest from Asian banks and brokers who need enhanced connectivity between these three continents."