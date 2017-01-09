Origin launches electronic platform for private placement bond market

In partnership with six investment banks and 20 plus international debt issuers, fintech firm Origin has announced the beta-phase launch of its private placement platform, a full launch is planned later this year.

Origin aims to simplify issuance in the Medium Term Note private placement market by acting as a central information source, bringing together MTN issuers and dealers. Dealers can receive target funding levels directly from issuers consolidated on one platform.

Ben Powell, Head of Funding for IFC, said "The private placement market is a very important part of our overall funding strategy. Origin simplifies what was once a manual process prone to inefficiency. It allows us to manage our dealer communication in one central place."

Joakim Holmstrom, Head of Funding at Municipality Finance, said: "We see a large potential in Origin. It is not only a very useful platform to make the whole MTN issuance process more efficient. In our strategy to diversify and expand our investor base, Origin is a great tool to access a broader range of new Dealers who have access to local pockets of demand."

Origin's launch partners include: BNP Paribas, DekaBank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking, Credit Suisse and Danske Bank on the dealer side, as well as on the issuer side: IFC, Inter-American Development Bank, SEK, Municipality Finance, Nordic Investment Bank, Bladex, NWB Bank, Investec, AKLease, Rabobank, Berlin Hyp, pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, Hitachi Capital UK, Korea Development Bank, and others.

Participants in the beta-version launch will be given the option to participate in the full launch.