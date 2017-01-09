AxiomSL rolls out reporting solution for energy & commodities sector

Ed Royan, AxiomSL

AxiomSL, the provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, is rolling out its trade and transaction reporting solution to one of the major oil and gas producers with global trading and hedging activities.

The firm has developed particular modules for energy market participants and non-financial firms to help meet the reporting requirements of non-financial entities. Most recently, AxiomSL has added support for NFC +- threshold calculations. It is also developing an ancillary exemption module for MiFID II reporting to continue to support non-financial institutions in meeting regulatory requirements.



AxiomSL's platform, Controller View, supports European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR), the Dodd-Frank Act, Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT), many other trade and transaction regulations - and in early 2018, MiFID II. The platform supports all emerging and currently registered Trade Repositories (TRs), Swaps Data Repositories (SDRs), Approved Reporting Mechanisms (ARMs) and Approved Publication Arrangements (APAs).



Ed Royan, Chief Operating Officer for AxiomSL EMEA said, "Energy and other commodity companies may be struggling with manual regulatory reporting requirements as it will take some time to adapt and automate their systems. The convergence of financial and non-financial sector regulatory obligations is exposing commodity firms to reporting requirements beyond what they have been obliged to report in the past. In particular MiFID II will require near real time reporting, something which even financial firms are grappling to incorporate into their data management and reporting systems."