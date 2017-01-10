Arran Rowsell joins BGC Partners

London - BGC Partners has announced that Arran Rowsell has joined the Company as Head of Credit Strategy in London. Mr. Rowsell will report to Tony Warner, Executive Managing Director and Head of BGC's brokerage business in London.

Mr. Rowsell will oversee the coordination of credit strategy across BGC Partners, Mint Partners and RP Martin in the UK.

Most recently he was a Head of Flow Credit Trading for several major sell‐side U.S. and European banks, including Commerzbank, Barclays and Credit Suisse. Earlier in his career, he worked in credit trading at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers.