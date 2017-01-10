Aon launches Brexit Navigator

Grant Foster, Aon

Aon has launched Brexit Navigator, a bespoke and proprietary three step solution intended to help organisations quantify the impact of Brexit risk exposures, and redesign risk management and risk financing structures.

Brexit Navigator is supported by an interactive tool that presents scenario-based insights for each of the EU Four Freedoms: Goods, Capital, Services and People, which help assess the impact of Brexit.

Grant Foster, Managing Director UK of Aon Global Risk Consulting commented: "Extensive conversations with clients from different sectors and geographies over the past four months have given us a unique perspective on companies' Brexit concerns. These insights, combined with our deep and extensive expertise in risk advisory and solutions, have enabled us to develop Brexit Navigator."

Brexit Navigator is a three step solution, suitable for organisations globally that have operations and business interests in the UK: