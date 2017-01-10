Wall Street Horizon and Estimize announce partnership

Leigh Drogen, Estimize

Boston, MA - Wall Street Horizon, the corporate events surveillance provider, and Estimize, the crowdsourced financials estimates platform, have partnered to provide their respective datasets to each other's platforms in an effort to help investors find additional sources of alpha.

Effective immediately, Wall Street Horizon Enchilada subscribers will have access to Estimize's crowdsourced earnings and economic estimates, and Estimize's clients will have access to Wall Street Horizon's forward-looking earnings date calendar.

Commenting on the partnership, Leigh Drogen, Estimize Founder and CEO, said: "Wall Street Horizon is as dedicated to forecasting earnings announcement dates as we are to forecasting earnings. In our business, accurate and timely data is critical to success and as far as corporate event dates are concerned, Wall Street Horizon is unmatched."