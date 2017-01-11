Bitstamp lists Ripple's XRP currency for trading

Miguel Vias, XRP

Bitstamp has announced it will launch trading of XRP, the digital asset native to the Ripple Consensus Ledger. Specifically, XRP/EUR and XRP/USD trading pairs will be available for trading on Bitstamp's exchange beginning January 17, 2017. They will be available to all customers and regions currently supported by Bitstamp, and payment processors can utilize this XRP liquidity to facilitate cross-border payments to and from Europe.

Ripple is also pleased to announce that Bitstamp, the first digital asset exchange to be fully licensed to work in all 28 EU member states, is the first partner exchange for Ripple's XRP incentive program. Designed to increase liquidity and tighten spreads, the incentive program will offer rebates and compensation to qualifying liquidity providers in XRP pairs at partner exchanges

"The relationship with Bitstamp and launch of XRP volume incentives underscores our commitment to making XRP the institutional standard bearer for value transfer globally," notes Miguel Vias, Head of XRP Markets at Ripple. "XRP is uniquely capable of introducing more liquidity to exchanges to support global payment volume, especially in exotic corridors. Ripple's adoption with banks puts XRP in pole position to become a global settlement asset, which translates to more liquidity for Bitstamp, and more value for institutional and individual investors."