eVestment appoints former BlackRock Director as Marketing Manager

Stephen White, eVestment

London - eVestment, the provider of institutional investment data and analytics, has expanded its international marketing operations with the addition of Stephen White as EMEA Marketing Manager based in the company's London office.

White served most recently as a director for corporate communications for asset manager, BlackRock, and in marketing communications management roles with the hedge fund Man Group, The London Metal Exchange and fintech company Misys.

White will be focused on supporting business growth, client satisfaction and brand management. He will work directly with leadership, sales, client servicing and marketing teams across the region, as well as with management and marketing colleagues based at the company's headquarters in Atlanta in the United States.