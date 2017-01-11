Vatsa Narasimha appointed as CEO of OANDA

Vatsa Narasimha, OANDA

San Francisco - OANDA Global Corporation's Board of Directors has appointed Vatsa Narasimha, formerly CFO of OANDA, as its CEO.

Mr. Narasimha succeeds Ed Eger who, alongside the Board, hand-selected Mr. Narasimha for the role. Mr. Eger will remain at OANDA to support Mr. Narasimha during a transition period.

Prior to joining OANDA in 2013, Mr. Narasimha was a Principal of The Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

He comments, "I'm thankful to Ed for his leadership over the last three years and proud of what we have been able to accomplish. As CEO, I will continue to expand OANDA's trading, data, and cross-border payments businesses, retaining the steadfast OANDA commitment to exceptional technology and customer service."