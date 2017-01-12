AQMetrics adds MiFID II readiness features to RegTech solution

Geraldine Gibson, AQMetrics

Dublin and New York - AQMetrics, a RegTech company, has announced enhancements to its end-to-end risk and compliance solution as part of its cloud-based platform. These enhancements will help both buy-side and sell-side firms better prepare for MiFID II (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II), a year in advance of the regulatory deadline of January 2018.

Features include:

● An updated Supervisory Control Portal and Risk Register to provide client classification and product appropriateness factors and scoring

● Additional Risk Monitoring analytics to cater to Best Execution and Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA)

● A new regulatory reporting solution whereby AQMetrics is authorising as an ARM (Approved Reporting Mechanism) under MiFID II. AQMetrics is currently reviewing several MDP (Market Data Processor) specifications from National Competent Authorities to enable passporting of MiFID II regulatory reporting into all European Regulators.

"We've focused on analysing all Regulatory Technical Specifications for MiFID II holistically to provide our clients with a better way to be ready for next year's deadline," said Geraldine Gibson, CEO of AQMetrics.