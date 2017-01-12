The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

NEX Data and Tradition agree distribution partnership

First Published 12th January 2017

NEX Data to be a distributor for Tradition's market data and information services division, TraditionDATA.

Dan Marcus, Tradition

NEX Data, which delivers global pricing data and information solutions, and Tradition, the interdealer broker in over-the-counter commodity and financial products, have agreed a distribution partnership.

NEX Data will become a key distributor for Tradition's market data and information services division, TraditionDATA. The agreement includes real-time and end-of-day prices sourced directly from Tradition's electronic, hybrid and voice broking operations in all asset classes to include: interest rate derivatives, money markets, energy and commodities and fixed income products. It also covers data from Trad-X, Tradition's electronic trading platform for OTC derivatives, and Tradition Asia, the interdealer broker's Japanese and pan-Asian division.

Dan Marcus, Global Head of Strategy and Business Development at Tradition, said: "Our partnership with NEX Data will be mutually beneficial; it will substantially expand the reach and distribution of our respective complimentary market data and information services and enable our clients to benefit from a wider set of data sources."

