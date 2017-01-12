Calypso launches cloud services division

Calypso Technology, the provider of capital markets and investment management software, has launched a new Cloud Services Division featuring a comprehensive lineup of cloud solutions.

Calypso has developed cloud-based enterprise apps intended to simplify regulatory compliance with a minimal IT footprint. They also offer a cloud-based utility solution, which enables large third party service providers to manage the back-office operations of multiple clients simultaneously.

"Our goal is to provide our clients with solutions that meet their unique needs and allow them to focus on their customers rather than on their IT infrastructure," said Corinne Grillet, Chief Customer Officer and Head of the Calypso Cloud Services Division.