GF International selects Euroclear's international ETF structure for first listing

Brussels, London, Hong Kong - Euroclear Bank and GF International are collaborating on issuing an international exchange traded fund: the GF International-FTSE China A UCITS ETF.

The ETF, which uses Euroclear's international issuance structure, is domiciled within the Luxembourg jurisdiction; listed and traded in USD on the London Stock Exchange. It is settled directly in the ICSD - Euroclear Bank. The ICSD structure will also allow GF International to clear and settle in Renminbi, for any possible Renminbi ETF listing in future. The ETF tracks the FTSE China A index, an index offered by FTSE Russell that invests in China A-shares.

The ETF is the first fund product launched by a Europe-based Chinese asset manager, giving investors access to large and mid-cap equities on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in China via the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme.