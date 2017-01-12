The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

GF International selects Euroclear's international ETF structure for first listing

First Published 12th January 2017

Euroclear offers international investors access to RMB ETF products.

Brussels, London, Hong Kong - Euroclear Bank and GF International are collaborating on issuing an international exchange traded fund: the GF International-FTSE China A UCITS ETF.

The ETF, which uses Euroclear's international issuance structure, is domiciled within the Luxembourg jurisdiction; listed and traded in USD on the London Stock Exchange. It is settled directly in the ICSD - Euroclear Bank. The ICSD structure will also allow GF International to clear and settle in Renminbi, for any possible Renminbi ETF listing in future. The ETF tracks the FTSE China A index, an index offered by FTSE Russell that invests in China A-shares.

The ETF is the first fund product launched by a Europe-based Chinese asset manager, giving investors access to large and mid-cap equities on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in China via the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme.

