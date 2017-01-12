Automated Trader Update: Building FinTech hives and bridges

The UK's Innovate Financial met with a Belgian delegation this week to build a FinTech bridge between the two countries, and to launch B-Hive, a new collaborative innovation platform for FinTech. Dubai International Financial Centre was on the same wavelength as it introduced its own 'FinTech Hive'.

There's also been a bit of a buzz around MiFID ll this week as Tradeweb announced the launch of an APA service for MiFID II reporting, AQMetrics added MiFID II readiness features to its RegTech solution, and an RSRCHXchange asset management survey revealed a decline in bank research spend ahead of MiFID II.

Industry news

DTCC selected IBM, Axoni and R3 to develop a blockchain solution for derivatives.

S&P Global is to sell QuantHouse.

New York Stock Exchange is to expand floor trading to all U.S. equity securities in 2017.

Products and Services

FactSet announced a Global FinTech Index which provides a benchmark to track the performance of companies engaged in financial technologies.

Kase StatWar announced a major update available on CQG's Charting API.

AxiomSL rolled out a reporting solution for the energy & commodities sector.

Origin partnered wiith BNP Paribas, BAML, SocGen, Credit Suisse to launch an electronic platform for the private placement bond market.

People in the news

Vatsa Narasimha has been appointed as CEO of OANDA.

Arran Rowsell joined BGC Partners.

Romeo Lacher was named as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIX.