Michael Osnato resigns from SEC

Michael Osnato, SEC

Washington DC - The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced that Michael J. Osnato Jr., Chief of the Enforcement Division's Complex Financial Instruments Unit, is planning to leave the agency later this month.

For the past three years, Mr. Osnato led the specialized unit of 45 attorneys and industry experts in offices across the country that investigate potential misconduct related to complex financial products and practices involving sophisticated market participants. In addition, Mr. Osnato has played a leading role in SEC programs, including the Enforcement Division's national Cooperation Committee.

Mr. Osnato joined the SEC's Enforcement Division in September 2008. He was promoted to assistant regional director in the SEC's New York Office in 2010. Prior to his arrival at the SEC, Mr. Osnato worked at Shearman & Sterling LLP and later at Linklaters LLP in New York. He earned his bachelor's degree from Williams College and his law degree from Fordham Law School.