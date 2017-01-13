Thomson Reuters launches Davos WEF news and analysis app on Eikon

Debra Walton, Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk

New York and London - Thomson Reuters has launched a World Economic Forum (WEF) app on its desktop product Eikon. Eikon will provide a one-stop location for market data, news, and analysis leading up to and through the 2017 WEF in Davos, being held January 17-20.

The 2017 WEF is convening under the theme of "Responsive and Responsible Leadership" with a focus on five crucial priorities including preparing for the fourth industrial revolution and revitalizing global economic growth. Eikon Davos app content aligns with these themes by giving users access to key analysis tools related to social responsibility and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data.

The Davos app also features ongoing WEF-related news and opinion from Reuters journalists, and a portfolio of related economic and financial market charts from Thomson Reuters Datastream, in collaboration with Fathom Consulting. The app further provides links to other relevant Thomson Reuters Eikon solutions and Reuters features.

"The world's decision-makers gather at Davos every year, and now financial professionals can follow every development as it happens on their Eikon screen," said Debra Walton, global managing director, customer proposition, Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk.