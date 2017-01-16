CFTC permits LCH to commingle futures and cleared swaps collateral to offer portfolio margining

Washington - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC ) has issued an order to LCH.Clearnet Limited, a CFTC-registered derivatives clearing organization, under Section 4d(f) of the Commodity Exchange Act. The order was issued in response to a petition filed by LCH.

The order permits LCH and its clearing members that are registered futures commission merchants to:

(1) commingle in an account subject to Section 4d(f) (a cleared swaps customer account) positions in futures, foreign futures, and cleared swaps, and related customer money, securities, and property;

(2) portfolio margin these positions in the cleared swaps customer account.

RELATED LINK: LCH.Clearnet Limited 4d(f) Order 1-13-2017