ICE Endex receives CFTC authorisation as Foreign Board of Trade

Pieter Schuurs, ICE Endex

Amsterdam and London - Intercontinental Exchange has announced that the CFTC has issued an Order of Registration to ICE Endex giving it approval as an authorised Foreign Board of Trade.

Under the respective Order, ICE Endex is permitted to provide its identified members or other participants located in the U.S. with direct access to their electronic order entry and trade matching system.

"ICE Endex is delighted to have received CFTC approval as a Foreign Board of Trade. In addition to our expanding European operations ICE Endex can now provide direct access for our Gas and Power contracts, including ICE Endex's flagship contract the TTF, the continental European gas benchmark, to members and customers based in the United States." said Pieter Schuurs, President, ICE Endex.