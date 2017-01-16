BNY Mellon appoints Jeff McCarthy as CEO, ETFs

New York - BNY Mellon has announced that Jeff McCarthy has joined the company in the newly-created role of Chief Executive Officer, Exchange Traded Funds, and will report to Frank LaSalla, Chief Executive Officer of BNY Mellon's Global Structured Products and Alternative Investment Services business.

In his new role McCarthy will play a critical role in the enterprise-wide delivery of comprehensive ETF solutions to the marketplace, and work to further develop long-lasting partnerships for BNY Mellon in the ETF industry.

McCarthy joins from NASDAQ, where he was Vice President and Head of Exchange Traded Product Listings & Trading. Prior to this McCarthy was Head of Global ETF Products and Co-Head of ETF Trading & Investor Services in Asia Pacific for Citigroup. Earlier in his career, McCarthy was Global ETF Product Head for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., where he created the firm's global ETF service model.