DTCC names former AMF Director as GTR Chief Compliance Officer

Derek West, DTCC

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation has announced that Derek West, former Senior Director of Derivatives Oversight at the Quebec Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), has joined the firm as Executive Director and Chief Compliance Officer for the firm's European Global Trade Repository (GTR) business.

Mr. West will be responsible for ensuring GTR Europe remains in full compliance with European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) trade repository requirements, as well as other applicable laws and regulations. In addition, he will coordinate EMIR supervisory activities and examinations, as well as work closely with GTR senior management and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).



Mr. West joins DTCC following his role at the AMF. While there, he was responsible for drafting and implementing Quebec's Derivatives Act and regulations, and eight national regulatory projects. Mr. West has participated on several IOSCO (International Organization of Securities Commissions) working groups. Previously, he was Director, Strategic Planning and Development at the National Futures Association in Chicago.