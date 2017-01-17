Thomson Reuters completes REDI acquisition

Michael Chin, Thomson Reuters

New York and London - Thomson Reuters has completed its acquisition of REDI Holdings, allowing Thomson Reuters to incorporate a cross-asset execution management system (EMS) into its buy-side trading capabilities and deliver integrated trading workflow solutions to the buy-side community.

REDI will now operate as Thomson Reuters REDI.

In the coming months, Thomson Reuters will begin integrating REDI's trading capabilities with Eikon, its financial markets desktop, and Elektron, its suite of data and trading propositions, to enable institutional traders to move from pre-trade activities to trade execution across asset classes on an integrated platform.

Michael Chin, Managing Director, Global Head of Trading, Thomson Reuters said: "The buy-side continues to need truly open, broker-neutral trading systems and we will be actively investing in and promoting REDI to meet the needs of our customers. And by integrating the capabilities with other Thomson Reuters solutions, we will create in Eikon a truly end-to-end trading solution for the buy-side while further expanding the breadth and depth of market data available via Elektron."