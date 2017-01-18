Aperio Group selects Linedata OMS solution

Patrick Geddes, Aperio

Paris, Boston, Hong Kong, London, New York - Linedata, the solutions provider for the investment management and credit industries, has announced that Aperio Group, a $16 billion research-based investment manager specializing in active tax management, factor tilts, and socially responsive strategies for high net worth investors, has chosen its range of investment management solutions.

Aperio is replacing internal systems and adopting Linedata's hosted OMS solution, Linedata Longview, to manage increased client trade flow across separately management accounts (SMAs), including pre-trade compliance, trading, post-trade processes and reporting.

Patrick Geddes, Aperio Group CEO and Chief Tax Economist said: "Our partnership with Linedata gives us enhanced order management tools, integration with partners, and workflows that will reduce risk and add efficiencies benefiting both Aperio and our clients."