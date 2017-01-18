Geoswift announces FCA license

Robert Miskin, Geoswift

London and Hong Kong - Geoswift, a provider of cross-border payment solutions between China and the rest of the world, has announced that its UK entity, Geoswift UK, has received authorisation as a Payment Institution from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to conduct an end to end cross-border collection and settlement services to and from China.

Robert Miskin, Managing Director of Geoswift Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) said, "The FCA regulatory approval will enable us to meet the growing demands of our global partners and clients who require accessibility to efficient fund flows and secure cross-border payments between the UK and China.

We are also preparing to futureproof our European expansion plans in due course and embrace the growing demand for China, throughout Europe. We hold a positive outlook for the B2B cross-border potential between Europe and China in 2017 and look forward to establishing deeper partnerships with the FCA license."