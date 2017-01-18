The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

BNP Paribas and Calypso form post trade partnership

First Published 18th January 2017

BNP Paribas Securities Services and Calypso Technology partner to offer clients integrated post-trade processing.

BNP Paribas Securities Services has partnered with fintech company Calypso Technology to provide investment banks with a full, end-to-end post-trade services offering across asset classes.

Using Calypso's platform, BNP Paribas Securities Services will be able to handle investment banks' post-trade needs, from clearing and custody services to middle office services - including confirmations, fees and commission management, and P&L reporting - and back office services - including static data management, accounting, regulatory reporting, asset servicing, and standing settlement instructions.

Calypso technology covers all asset classes, enabling BNP Paribas Securities Services to service its clients' post-trade requirements across equities, fixed income, cash equivalents, and commodity derivatives.

Alain Pochet, Head of Clearing and Custody Services at BNP Paribas Securities Services, said: "This partnership comes as new regulatory requirements and the need to upgrade mature technology platforms are increasing our clients' operating costs and prompting them to outsource post-trade functions. This is a growing trend."

