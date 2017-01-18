BNP Paribas and Calypso form post trade partnership

BNP Paribas Securities Services has partnered with fintech company Calypso Technology to provide investment banks with a full, end-to-end post-trade services offering across asset classes.

Using Calypso's platform, BNP Paribas Securities Services will be able to handle investment banks' post-trade needs, from clearing and custody services to middle office services - including confirmations, fees and commission management, and P&L reporting - and back office services - including static data management, accounting, regulatory reporting, asset servicing, and standing settlement instructions.

Calypso technology covers all asset classes, enabling BNP Paribas Securities Services to service its clients' post-trade requirements across equities, fixed income, cash equivalents, and commodity derivatives.

Alain Pochet, Head of Clearing and Custody Services at BNP Paribas Securities Services, said: "This partnership comes as new regulatory requirements and the need to upgrade mature technology platforms are increasing our clients' operating costs and prompting them to outsource post-trade functions. This is a growing trend."