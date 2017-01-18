'Liquidity Alliance' to launch blockchain solution for cross-border collateral transfer

Philippe Seyll, Clearstream

Four members of the 'Liquidity Alliance' (LA), an international group of central securities depositories (CSDs), are cooperating with Deutsche Börse to launch an initiative leveraging blockchain technology to ease cross-border mobilisation of security collateral.

With the planned solution, The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS), Clearstream (Luxembourg), Strate (South Africa) and VPS (Norway) want to overcome existing hurdles when moving collateral across various jurisdictions, making the transfer faster and more efficient.

Being jointly provided by regulated market infrastructures, the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) based 'LA Ledger' prototype is intended enable a centralised, faster and more efficient allocation of fragmented security positions to cover financial obligations of market participants in multiple jurisdictions.

The decentralized character of DLT (blockchain) allows for direct interaction between participants giving it the potential to simplify complex processes. The 'LA Ledger' will initially be implemented as a prototype based on the Hyperledger Fabric blockchain. Validation by regulatory authorities and market participants will start in the second quarter of 2017.

"We are proud to be part of this exciting LA Ledger initiative which is adding another leading edge solution to our award-winning suit of collateral management services to the benefit of our mutual clients", commented Philippe Seyll, Co-CEO Clearstream Banking S.A. at Deutsche Börse Group.