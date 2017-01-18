Israel issues largest ever Euro bond offering on LSE

Darko Hajdukovic, London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange has announced the listing of Israel's largest ever Euro denominated bond offering. The €2.25 billion issue in 10 and 20 year government bonds marks the first time in three years Israel has issued Euro denominated debt. The offer secured exceptional investor demand and was more than four times oversubscribed, with the combined order books closing in excess of €9.5 billion.

Israel sold €1.5 billion in 10-year-debt, paying a coupon of 1.5 per cent and €750 million in 20-year debt, paying a coupon of 2.375 per cent to help lengthen the country's debt profile. The 10-year bond matures in 2027 and the 20 year bond matures in 2037.

Darko Hajdukovic, Head of Fixed Income, Funds & Analytics, London Stock Exchange said: "The success of the listing reinforces the exceptional investor interest in building exposure to Israel's dynamic economy through debt, equity and exchange traded fund products. It builds on the fast growing community of Israeli companies on our markets, with listings in excess of $8 billion and reinforces London's status as a leading global listing venue and a strong partner to Israel."