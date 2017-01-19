Mizuho Bank selects Thomson Reuters FX Trading

Michael Go, Thomson Reuters

Japanese bank Mizuho has integrated Thomson Reuters FX desktop, FX Trading (FXT), into their trading workflows. FX Trading brings together all of Thomson Reuters FX transaction venues onto an end-to-end platform to streamline workflows and create a single point of access to FX liquidity.

"We are proud of Mizuho's selection of FXT, which highlights Thomson Reuters achievements and progress in the foreign exchange space. In light of market volatility, decreased risk appetite and regulatory scrutiny, factors which impact FX market liquidity, FXT allows users to easily access maximum liquidity while complying with stringent regulatory standards," said Michael Go, Head of FX Market Development, Asia Pacific at Thomson Reuters.