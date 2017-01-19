BTIG appoints Director of Fixed Income Credit

New York - BTIG has announced that Michael Carley, Jr. has joined the firm as a Director of Fixed Income Credit, focused on illiquid markets across high yield, distressed debt, loans, trade claims and private equities.

Based in New York, Mr. Carley will report to Drew Doscher, Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income Credit, at BTIG.

Prior to BTIG, Mr. Carley was a member of the Distressed-Debt Trading Group at Jefferies. He began his career in distressed-debt as a Research Analyst within the Capital Structure Group at Imperial Capital.