SIX x-clear extends clearing services to Nasdaq Nordic markets

Valerio Roncone, SIX Securities Services

SIX x-clear - the clearing arm of SIX Securities Services - is now able to provide clearing services for the Nasdaq Nordic cash equity markets (including ETFs). From 20th February, 2017, SIX x-clear offers a clearing solution for Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

After regulatory and operational arrangements are finalized, Nasdaq Nordic will confirm SIX x-clear as a third interoperating Central Counterparty. As of February 20th, 2017, SIX x-clear will offer clearing services for trades executed on Nasdaq Nordic trading platforms. The Nasdaq Nordic cash equity markets include the trading venues Copenhagen, Helsinki, Stockholm and First North Sweden, operated by Nasdaq Stockholm. Settlement will take place in the relevant home market of the securities.

Valerio Roncone, Head Markets & Clients SIX Securities Services, adds: "This is an important step which offers clients an opportunity to extend their clearing consolidation with SIX x-clear and further optimize their post trade processing."